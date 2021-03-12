Nancyan Tracy: Putting on the screws
Shame on the California legislature for passing a bill to stop democracy. Shame on them for not letting the people of this state vote on the recall. By saying you can remove your name on the recall, to me it says that they are going to put the pressure on people who have signed to remove the present governor. Take away their liquor license, deny their building permit, cancel a contract or any other means of putting on the screws. The Democrats can see who has signed this petition and know who to go after. We the people should say shame on the legislature.
Nancyan Tracy
Penn Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nancyan Tracy: Putting on the screws
Shame on the California legislature for passing a bill to stop democracy. Shame on them for not letting the people of this state vote on the recall. By saying you can remove your name on…