Nancyan Tracy: Eau de cannabis
Does your headache? Are you eyes stinging? Is your nose either running or stuffed?
Does your throat feel scratchy and you mouth burning? How about the constriction of your chest?
Well if you have any or all of these symptoms you are breathing Nevada County air. It used to be clean fresh country air. Now it is full of the foul marijuana or PC cannabis smell. It is so bad we can’t use our deck because of the smell, or open our windows and use the whole house fan. Driving down Highway 20 you get a blast just past the fairgrounds, then another continuing on Penn Valley Drive and back to Highway 20. There has to be some relief for those of us who would like to breathe fresh country air again and moving is not the option.
Nancyan Tracy
Penn Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User