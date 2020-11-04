Nancyan Tracy: Eau de cannabis

Does your headache? Are you eyes stinging? Is your nose either running or stuffed?

Does your throat feel scratchy and you mouth burning? How about the constriction of your chest?

Well if you have any or all of these symptoms you are breathing Nevada County air. It used to be clean fresh country air. Now it is full of the foul marijuana or PC cannabis smell. It is so bad we can’t use our deck because of the smell, or open our windows and use the whole house fan. Driving down Highway 20 you get a blast just past the fairgrounds, then another continuing on Penn Valley Drive and back to Highway 20. There has to be some relief for those of us who would like to breathe fresh country air again and moving is not the option.

Nancyan Tracy

Penn Valley