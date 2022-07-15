Nancyan Tracy: Birth control

I am happy that my mother did not abort me. If you are reading this you are probably happy your mother did not abort you. In my opinion, abortion is not a form of birth control.

There are so many birth control products out there that surely women can find one that they can tolerate. California has the most liberal abortion laws, so why are people yelling and marching. They should be thankful that their mothers did not abort them.

Nancyan Tracy

Penn Valley