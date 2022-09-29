Nancy Weber: Measure V on your ballot
Recent fires that destroyed foothill towns: Paradise 2018; Greenville 2021; Forest Hill 2022 (now, town barely saved)
Getting closer: Jones Bar 2020; Bennett 2021; River (Bear) 2021
What more do you need to know?
Let’s do the best we can to prevent those kinds of fires in our County by supporting a half cent sales tax. Those funds will be used for multiple, well-planned approaches to reduce our risk of being next on the list.
Please join me in voting YES on MEASURE V.
Nancy Weber
Nevada City
Fran Freedle: Vote Dahle for governor
We have a choice to make, no, not about abortion, but about the future of California. Look at the current conditions in our state. Do you choose them?
