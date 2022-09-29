Nancy Weber: Measure V on your ballot

Recent fires that destroyed foothill towns: Paradise 2018; Greenville 2021; Forest Hill 2022 (now, town barely saved)

Getting closer: Jones Bar 2020; Bennett 2021; River (Bear) 2021

What more do you need to know?

Let’s do the best we can to prevent those kinds of fires in our County by supporting a half cent sales tax. Those funds will be used for multiple, well-planned approaches to reduce our risk of being next on the list.

Please join me in voting YES on MEASURE V.

Nancy Weber

Nevada City