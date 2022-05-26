Nancy Weber: I’m voting for Lou Ceci!

When choosing a candidate to receive my vote, I look for a person whose life experiences have prepared her/him for leadership. Lou’s careers in education and the tech industry have helped him develop the skills required to function capably as a city councilperson.

I look for a person with a strong work ethic. Will that person carry out responsibilities? Lou has surpassed my expectations.

He goes far beyond doing items on a checklist. He goes into neighborhoods to meet people and hear their concerns, and ends up helping with a problem when there is an unmet need.

I look for a person who is honest. I want to vote for candidate who will carry out duties and respond to constituents following promises made before being elected. I look for a person with a strong desire to be of service to the community, to be effective.

Lou gets high grades on all. He will be an active, competent council person, helping keep Nevada City strong and safe. Please join me in voting for Lou Ceci for Nevada City Council.

Nancy Weber

Nevada City