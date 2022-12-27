Nancy Shillinger: Mail thieves at it again
Alert to all on North Bloomfield and connecting roads including Cooper and Blue Tent, the mail thieves were at it again. Mail was found strewn all along North Bloomfield.
If you find mail on the ground, please put it in your mailbox with the flag up, and we can collect it and redeliver to the appropriate recipients. Thanks for your help.
Nancy Shillinger
Nevada City
Nancy Shillinger: Mail thieves at it again
Alert to all on North Bloomfield and connecting roads including Cooper and Blue Tent, the mail thieves were at it again. Mail was found strewn all along North Bloomfield.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments