Nancy Perrault: Read the Bible, talk more about Trump’s accomplishments

Reading the Jan. 23 edition of The Union, I was totally disgusted where on pages A4 and A5, two left winged headlines regarding our United States president were published. One by Nancy Eubanks and the other an Associated Press article. Instead of publishing derogatory statements and headlines, such as, Dems appeal for GOP help to convict Trump, how about articles on what President Trump has accomplished?

I suggest readers to read Romans 13:1-3.

Nancy Perrault

Grass Valley