Nancy Pease: Vaccine calls up sweet memories

This current program to get all of the community safely vaccinated at various locations reminds me of the polio community events when I was about 5 years old.

My family lived in Redlands in the ’60s. One day my dad came home from work and announced the family was going downtown to be vaccinated against polio.

We met at the Congregational Church, where there was a long line of residents waiting single file to get the vaccine. We walked around the community room, visiting one station after the other, probably giving our address, age, name, etc. Then, to much relief to this 5 year old, the vaccine was in a sugar cube!

I’m wondering how many others in our community remember attending a public service vaccination clinic for polio?

Nancy Pease

Grass Valley