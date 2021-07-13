Nancy Mitchell: Oh, it’s out there
Terry McLaughlin’s recent column seems to have generated a lot of online comments implying that any discussion of critical race theory in school curriculum is simply hysteria and overblown. Critics continually ask advocates to name one school — just one.
Well, I will do better than that. Besides the Brearley School in New York, which was specifically named in the column (there’s one), check out any of the following references to find articles or videos of parents who are opposed to curriculum they are seeing first-hand in their children’s schools:
Keisha King with Moms for Liberty in Duval County, Florida; Scott Mineo with Parents Against CRT and many other parents in Loudoun County, Virginia; Truth in Education in Guilford, Connecticut; Central Middle School in Greenwich, Connecticut; Lakeville, Minnesota; Negel Middle School of Forest Hills Schools in Anderson Township, Ohio; Noblesville schools in Hamilton County, Indiana; Poway Unified School District in Poway; Tustin Unified School District in Orange County; Fort Worth Independent School District in Fort Worth, Texas; Bedford Central, in New York.
Concerned parents across the racial and ethnic spectrum are speaking up. To deny this reality is to have your head buried in the sand.
Nancy Mitchell
Grass Valley
