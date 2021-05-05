Nancy Kendrick: The joy of singing
I want to thank Twin Cities Church for allowing the Music in the Mountains chorus to rehearse last Saturday in person for the first time in over a year. We gathered on the lawn, masked, socially distanced and sang our hearts out.
Joy, community, creating beauty — these are just some of the benefits of making music. I look forward to sharing these benefits with the larger community in the future.
Nancy Kendrick, grateful chorister
Nevada City
