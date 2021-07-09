 Nancy Kendrick: Setting the record straight | TheUnion.com
Nancy Kendrick: Setting the record straight

Letters |

Nancy Kendrick

Thank you to Editor Alan Riquelmy and Rev. Dr. Pete Sabey for both setting the record straight on the history of racism in our country and how it continues to this day. And, more importantly, what we need to be doing now to finally put it behind us.

Nancy Kendrick

Nevada City

