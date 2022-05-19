Nancy Kendrick: Great concert
Thanks to the Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra (MIMYO) for another great concert on May 16 at The Center for the Arts. These local, young players just get better and better. There were wind instrument ensembles, string ensembles and full orchestra offerings from Vivaldi to Dave Brubeck. Wayland Whitney, conductor, and Shannon Devir, assistant conductor, are both to be congratulated for all their hard work as well as alumni players and adult mentors (I call them Orchestra Angels) who play with the orchestra.
If you want to see young people making beautiful music and contributing to the well-being of our community, this is the place. And, if you know of a young musician who might want to join MIMYO, a good place to start might be the SummerFest Music Academy August 2 through 7. For more information contact marges@musicinthemountains.org.
Nancy Kendrick, board member
Music in the Mountains
