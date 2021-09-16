Nancy Kendrick: Don’t miss The Union’s documentary on women’s suffrage

I had the pleasure of attending the special premiere of The Union’s most recent documentary film in their series — “Golden Stories of Our Past: Women’s Suffrage.” If you get a chance to see it (there will be more opportunities) run, don’t walk.

To quote the program: “Though not widely known, Nevada County was at the epicenter of the struggle for women’s suffrage, which achieved near universality with the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920. In fact, it was prominent Nevada City residents Aaron Augustus Sargent and Emily Clark Sargent who penned the amendment’s key 28 words.”

I learned there are four other documentaries in the series, all bringing to life “the experiences of Nevada County women in the 19th and early 20th centuries, with a special focus on women who have traditionally been excluded from these accounts: Asian, Black and Nisenan.”

Kudos to all involved and thank you for an enlightening and entertaining evening of local and national history.

Nancy Kendrick





Nevada City