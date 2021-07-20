Nancy Jacobsen: Disastrous plan for mine
I want to commend Sharon Delgado for her recent Other Voices column about the Rise Gold plan. She makes it clear that the environmental impact of the Idaho-Maryland Mine reopening would be disastrous for the community and the planet.
It is inconceivable to me that the Nevada County Board of Supervisors would even consider such a shortsighted proposal. All of the money spent on developing the EIR could be much better spent on other county projects. Hopefully they will put the kibosh on the Rise Gold project sooner rather than later.
Nancy Jacobsen
Grass Valley
