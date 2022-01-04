Nancy Holtz: Be prepared for storms

Having lived in the Grass Valley area more than 40 years, I have seen multiple feet of snow several times. Warnings of upcoming snow are on the local radio and in the newspaper.

Being prepared is necessary as one never knows when electricity will go out or roads will not be cleared, especially in out lying areas.

My preparation list includes getting gas in your car, picking up mail and paying bills, making sure you have an adequate supply of medications, doing laundry and washing dishes, grocery shopping, having a battery operated radio and flashlights with extra batteries, and cooking food in your freezer.

I did all these items a few days prior to the latest snow storm, and have enjoyed being in the house for several days without worry. Depending on others may not work when there is 3 feet of snow on the ground. Be prepared and do your best to be responsible for yourself.

Nancy Holtz





Grass Valley