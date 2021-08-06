Nancy Guenther: Soaring numbers locally
If you’ve been reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccine, please look at the soaring numbers in our community and help yourself remain healthy as well as helping the community at large.
The numbers now are shocking. We may surpass the numbers from the height of the pandemic this past winter. Be aware that the positivity rates of tests reported on the front page every day reflect the numbers since the start of the pandemic. The average rate is 4.5%.
However, if you go to the covid19.ca.gov website and plug in Nevada County, the current positivity rate for the last seven days is 14.4%, which is a 4.7% jump from the previous seven days.
I urge The Union to report the current positivity rates, not the rate over the last year and a half. The current rate gives a more accurate picture of where we are now. And please consider wearing a mask when shopping inside for your protection and ours.
Nancy Guenther
Penn Valley
