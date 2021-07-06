Nancy Gillespie: Just regurgitation of ideology
I thought columnists were to provide food for thought. Terry McLaughlin’s columns provide nothing more than regurgitation of the Trump ideology.
You have allowed her to express not her ideas, but the ideas of two extremists in her last two columns on critical race theory. Last week’s column was entirely quotes from Andrew Gutmann, a parent from New York City regarding removing his daughters from an elite school due to the teaching of Critical Race Theory.
Her previous column focused on the ideas of Christopher Rufo, an activist who says critical race theory poses an “extreme threat to the United States.”
I’d prefer to hear the ideas of Nevada County residents, not those who spew the radical ideas of extremists. Please find someone else to take her place in you bi-monthly columns.
Nancy Gillespie
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nancy Gillespie: Just regurgitation of ideology
I thought columnists were to provide food for thought. Terry McLaughlin’s columns provide nothing more than regurgitation of the Trump ideology.