Nancy Gillespie: Just regurgitation of ideology

I thought columnists were to provide food for thought. Terry McLaughlin’s columns provide nothing more than regurgitation of the Trump ideology.

You have allowed her to express not her ideas, but the ideas of two extremists in her last two columns on critical race theory. Last week’s column was entirely quotes from Andrew Gutmann, a parent from New York City regarding removing his daughters from an elite school due to the teaching of Critical Race Theory.

Her previous column focused on the ideas of Christopher Rufo, an activist who says critical race theory poses an “extreme threat to the United States.”

I’d prefer to hear the ideas of Nevada County residents, not those who spew the radical ideas of extremists. Please find someone else to take her place in you bi-monthly columns.

Nancy Gillespie





Nevada City