Nancy Gillespie: Dr. Kellermann a man of integrity

Dr. Kellermann resign? He’s doing his best to protect the people of Nevada County because he truly cares about people. Ken Paige’s Other Voices commentary selects one segment of Dr. Kellermann’s message and exploits it.

Having worked with Dr. Kellermann in the past and knowing his character, Dr. Kellermann chose to take on the immense responsibility of his new position as public health officer because of his genuine concern for helping all people.

Look at the way Dr. Kellermann has unselfishly lived his entire life. He not only served Nevada County as a valued physician, but also served the Batwa people of Uganda because he saw the need to help others.

At the end of 2020, Ken Paige wrote that we need to seek out evidence-based treatment options that reduce hospitalization and ICU utilization. That’s exactly what Dr. Kellermann is trying to do. Look at the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada County. Dr. Kellermann addressed that before the fair and pleaded with our citizens to wear masks. His goal was to protect us and have us protect each other.

And what have you encouraged, Mr. Paige? Keeping your restaurant open, not supporting the mask mandate, and holding proms for high school students?





No one wants to see businesses hurt by the pandemic, but how do we get to the other side of this? Who thought we’d still be dealing with the pandemic in August 2021?

Dr. Kellermann is doing his best to bring us to the other side. Yet somehow you reference good versus evil when dealing with this pandemic. Isn’t the good the end of the virus? How do we get there without vaccinations, mask wearing, and social distancing?

Yet, you ignore what Dr. Kellermann has done to serve all humanity for his entire life. You select one statement and exploit it for your message. And that’s where I’m troubled. What is your message? Profit over the health of Nevada County citizens?

Nancy Gillespie

Nevada City