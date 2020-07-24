Nancy Deter: A brief sense of normalcy
A huge thank you to our local first responders: police officers, firefighters, and city workers, for the 4th of July parade through our neighborhoods. Much thought must have gone into the planning of the parade routes to reach as many people as possible.
It was much appreciated and enjoyed.
A special thank you also to the local businesses and pyrotechnicians who sponsored the wonderful fireworks display that evening. A wonderful sight to behold!
Even during these trying times, our community showed its support for the people who live in Grass Valley and Nevada City, by giving us a bit of a sense of normalcy on our country’s Independence Day.
Nancy Deter
Grass Valley
