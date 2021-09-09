Nancy Brost: Why the recall?

Do you remember what it used to be like living in California? Do you like what you see today? Crime increasing with tens of thousands of felons released into our neighborhoods, businesses failing or forced to leave for states with a better business environment, lack of affordable housing, and some of the highest taxes in the country?

Wildfires are out of control, as Gov. Gavin Newsom falsely misled the public with highly exaggerated reporting on the acres of forests that were treated for fuel reduction. We’ve spent billions on a bullet train already grossly over budget and not near completion.

The Employment Development Department paid out billions in fraudulent benefits, including millions to prison inmates. Energy costs have skyrocketed. Half of the country’s homeless population lives in California. As we find ourselves in another drought critical water supply storage solutions have been ignored.

Gavin Newsom has had the chance to fix these problems but failed. It’s time to give someone else the opportunity to turn our state around and solve the problems that have been plaguing California under this governor’s failed leadership. We need new leadership to bring back the California we remember. Vote yes on the recall.

Nancy Brost





Nevada City