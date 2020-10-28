Nancy Brost: Why Donald Trump?

Presidents in democracies reflect on the people who elect them. Donald Trump reflects his electorate, those who wanted change. After the previous eight years, Americans were focused on restoring greatness.

Trump wakes up every morning and continues doing his job with strength in the face of the worst character assassination imaginable. He created a booming economy. He stares down China on tariffs and trade and shows North Korea he won’t be duped, as were his predecessors. He insists Europeans contribute their fair share to support NATO. He continues to find innovative approaches to solve the southern border mess. He pulled the U.S. out of the destructive Iran Deal and stopped the nonsensical Trans-Pacific Partnership, bringing jobs back to America. His policies reduced unemployment to its lowest in 50 years and reduced Black and Hispanic unemployment to their all-time low. President Trump has done this and so much more under the most unbearable personal onslaught.

He has accomplished more during his first term then Joe Biden, a career politician, has done in his 36 years as a U.S. senator and as vice president for eight years. President Trump is ready to continue his work for four more years to “Keep America Great.”

Nancy Brost

Nevada City