Nancy Brost: Vote Deborah Wilder for District 1 supervisor

As a former city council member for eight years, serving as mayor for two years, Deborah Wilder, candidate for District 1 Supervisor, will bring experience and innovative ideas to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

Emergency preparedness is of vital importance to our county, and Deborah brings with her 10 years of experience as a T3 Community Emergency Response Team instructor.

An independent small business owner, Deborah understands the necessity for the county to attract new businesses and to work together with existing small businesses in order that they may thrive in our county. She will work with seniors, the county, and local nonprofits to help find and fund a permanent senior center. Deborah understands our complex housing problems and as supervisor will work with nonprofits and faith-based groups to find solutions and coordinate efforts. She has shown her commitment to our community by volunteering and supporting the Friendship Club, Women of Worth, Rudiger Foundation, the Hospital Foundation, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, KARE Crisis Nursery and more.

Support the candidate who brings experience in city government, business, and has proven to be a dedicated volunteer in our community. Vote Deborah for District 1 supervisor.

Nancy Brost

Nevada City