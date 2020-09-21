Nancy Brost: The president is working for us

President Trump is signing an executive order to lower drug prices. His “Most Favored Nation” order will insure that Americans get the same low prices Big Pharma gives to other countries. In addition, drug prices will be further reduced by ending rebates to middlemen.

Our president has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize by a Norwegian for his work facilitating a groundbreaking peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Since then, a deal between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain has also been signed. A member of the Swedish Parliament nominated the United States, under President’s Trump’s leadership, for a second Nobel Peace Prize in honor of work done in Kosovo and Serbia.

The president recently met with local and federal fire officials in Sacramento County about the deadly wildfires that have destroyed 3 million acres across California. He declared the wildfires a major disaster and promised aid for victims displaced by fires, actions that were praised by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

You may not hear much in the media about these actions and accomplishments of a president who works tirelessly and makes himself readily accessible to listen to the American people.

Nancy Brost

Nevada City