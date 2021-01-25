Nancy Brost: The only choice?
In The Union pages you find numerous Associated Press articles. Many times an AP article begins with a provocative title, followed by a one-sided view. You may find some balance if you dig deep enough into an article. However, some readers may only read the beginning of an article to get the gist of the story and that’s as far as they read. Or the title alone may turn the reader off.
We all saw and read about the events of last summer’s riots unfold across the country. The mob violence was downplayed by The Associated Press and many other media outlets so not to reflect badly on those out to loot and destroy property. The riots were described as “mostly peaceful,” committed by those who only wanted to express their grievances.
Some news sources have become more concerned about politics than honest journalism and we shouldn’t expect to see anything other than what their political views want us to see. Truth and balance in reporting will never be found if readers aren’t given an opportunity to read opposing views. By providing a wider range of competing views, The Union would better serve its readers.
Nancy Brost
Nevada City
