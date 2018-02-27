Nancy Brost: Thanks for coverage of candidate forum
February 27, 2018
Thank you to The Union for their coverage of our Governor's Forum on Feb. 20 at Alta Sierra Country Club.
Three of the leading Republican candidates for governor, Assemblyman Travis Allen, John Cox and Doug Ose spoke to a sold out crowd where area residents were able to hear from state-wide candidates.
Kudos to The Union for all they do to keep our community informed on local events of interest!
Nancy Brost, communications chair
Nevada County Republican Women Federated
