Nancy Brost: Supporting Dan Miller for supervisor

Dan Miller is seeking re-election for Nevada County Supervisor in District 3. Having lived in Grass Valley since 1962, Dan has displayed his dedication to our community and county.

Dan worked on the Grass Valley City Council for four terms and was mayor of Grass Valley in 1991-1993 and in 2014. He served on the Grass Valley Planning Commission, Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees, and was president of the Sierra College Foundation. Dan and his wife, Roxanne, were both downtown business owners in Grass Valley. While serving on the Grass Valley City Council, Dan advocated for and supported the Dorsey Drive Interchange, which after years of planning, preparation, and construction opened and was named the Outstanding Project of the Year in 2014.

These are a few examples of why Dan was prepared and why he was elected Nevada County Supervisor for District 3 in 2014.

Dan has a proven record of service and dedication to our county. For those who can't vote for Dan — he can vote for you by continuing in his job serving the citizens of Nevada County.

Nancy Brost

Nevada City