Nancy Brost: Patti Ingram Spencer for supervisor

Patti Ingram Spencer is running for Nevada County supervisor for District 3. Patti was born and raised in Nevada County and has the experience needed to make responsible decisions for the citizens of Nevada County. The citizens elected Patti to the Grass Valley City Council in 1998, where she served for eight years, two of those years as mayor. During her years of service to Grass Valley, a major accomplishment involved working with the Nevada County Transportation Commission to build the Dorsey Drive Interchange, providing much needed access to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sierra College, and Nevada Union High School. Patti served five years on the Grass Valley Planning Commission, five years as a member and chair of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce and many more local organizations. As supervisor she plans help coordinate county efforts on fire prevention and suppression and streamline projects to provide affordable housing for working families. Patti’s endorsements include the Nevada County Farm Bureau and the Nevada County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

Patti knows her community through both public service and involvement and will make responsible decisions for the people of Nevada County. Vote for Patti Ingram Spencer for Nevada County supervisor this November.

Nancy Brost

Nevada City