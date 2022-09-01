Nancy Brost: Is this ‘equity’?
In an executive order without the approval of Congress, President Joe Biden is canceling a minimum of $300 billion in student debt. The upfront cost of this debt transfer from private citizens to the taxpayer will exceed all the supposed inflationary reductions made in the Inflation Reduction Act. This regressive order will not only make inflation worse, but will increase college prices by providing a disincentive for colleges to rein in their tuition increases.
The federal government paid students’ college debt up front with taxpayer money. By doing so, students obligated themselves to pay back the money. Student loan forgiveness rewards those who generally accepted this debt to improve their chances of succeeding in a career which offers higher salaries.
The mandate is unfair to those who dutifully paid off their debt or to Americans who chose not to go to college. Your plumber, gardener, roofer, and grocery store clerk will be paying the debt for those employed in higher paying positions. They should not be required to pay for the loans of others.
Worse is the precedent it sets. It will make it more attractive to borrow money in the hopes that it will be paid for in the future.
Nancy Brost
Nevada City
