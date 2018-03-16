Nancy Brost: Here we go again
March 16, 2018
Local property owners can now display campaign signs in their yards and property in support of the candidate of their choice. When signs are stolen it denies that property owner their voice. We see unlawful sign removal during every election season so here we are again. On March 9 many of Dan Miller's signs were taken down during the night. This is very costly to a campaign.
Our local candidates themselves don't condone or approve of this behavior but some ardent supporters believe this kind of behavior is acceptable. If you want to support a candidate there are positive ways to do it such as donating to their campaign or writing a letter to the editor. Let's not trample on the free speech of others by stealing signs. Not only is it wrong but it is a crime.
Nancy Brost
Nevada City
