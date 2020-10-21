Nancy Bleile: Vote for Measure M

Notice how much better Nevada City streets are now? Remember the rough and pot-holed streets 15 years ago? Notice how many sidewalks have been repaired? Nevada City voters approved Measure S in 2006 which has funded this upkeep. It raised the sales tax by 0.5% — that’s 50 cents on a $100 meal out. Sixty percent of this revenue is generated by folks who live outside Nevada City limits. This is a fair way for non-residents to contribute to the upkeep of the roads and sidewalks that they too use.

This November, Nevada City residents will vote on Measure M. Measure M will keep the current 0.5% sales tax going. The ongoing revenue will be used for street and sidewalk repairs and extend to fixing our aging water and sewer pipes. This adds efficiency by enabling pipe repairs at the time of street work.

Measure S will soon expire and this revenue will be lost to Nevada City. Vote for Measure M to keep the funding going and secure the maintenance of our roads, sidewalks and water and sewer pipes.

Nancy Bleile

Nevada City