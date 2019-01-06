More ‘Toy Run’ thank yous in order

In the Nevada County Food and Toy Run's "thank you" ad of Christmas Day, there were some omissions.

S.P.D. Market of Nevada City, a sponsor of the Toy Run since we began, wasn't mentioned. The Lake Wildwood Motorcycle Club, who has been with us for nearly 20 years, wasn't mentioned. Brad and Theresa Roberts were not mentioned, which was particularly embarrassing as Theresa was our vice-president for 10 years.

As I am the one who proofreads our ad, the responsibility falls directly on my shoulders, and I take full responsibility for their being left out. Please accept my apologies.

Thom Staser, CEO and founder

Nevada County Food and Toy Run

Nevada City