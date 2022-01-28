Monique Peterson: Don’t ignore leash laws
I am a frequent walker of the trails all around Nevada County, many of which are maintained by the volunteers of the Bear Yuba Land Trust. Such trails are marked clearly with signage that indicates dogs must be on leash.
Most of the time I encounter dog walkers on the trail, their dogs are not on leash. On many occasions I have had dogs jump on me, knock me down, muddy or rip my clothing, stick their noses or tongues on me or rub all over me.
I do not welcome this at all. The responses I normally get from dog owners are comments like, “My dog is friendly,” or “My dog doesn’t bite” or “I’m sorry.” If I remind dog owners of the leash signage, I usually get comments of a nature not printable in your paper.
Trails are for everyone to enjoy, including those who do not own dogs. The problem is, no one enforces these rules, so there is no reason for dog owners to comply. I see this problem everywhere, not just in Nevada County.
I wish there were a way to reinforce the rules with dog owners: Please leash your dogs! I wish there were fines that would be enforced, the money from which could be used to maintain and improve the trails. I wish there were more decency among those who for some reason feel the law does not apply to them.
I welcome reportage on this subject, and more ways to enforce these rules so that trails can be enjoyed safely by everyone.
Monique Peterson
Grass Valley
