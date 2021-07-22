Mollie Mowat: McLaughlin’s column on CRT not based on solid evidence

I have moved back to Grass Valley after living in Oakland for 30 years. I have been a history teacher for 17 years and a high school administrator for 10. I was so disappointed, and somewhat horrified, to open up the paper and read Terry McLaughlin’s column on critical race theory.

Not only does her ideology further help to divide white people and people of color, it is not founded, researched, debated or critically thought about in terms of presenting well-informed and solid evidence.

I always believed in the importance of teaching my students to become independent thinkers and well-informed citizens. This is done by presenting all of the facts of our nation’s history: the good, bad and ugly.

I taught my students how to decipher between good news sources and bad ones when forming opinions and how to civilly discourse with those who do not share the same opinions. I trusted my students to be able to handle some of the hard truths about American history.

Her disturbing column shows the exact opposite of what she was advocating for and brought me right back to Jim Crow laws. As a former teacher and lifelong educator, I am saddened that she is allowed to continue a frankly ignorant and racist rhetoric.





Mollie Mowat

Grass Valley