Molin: Norris Burkes columns bring a smile

I just want to express my appreciation for carrying Norris Burkes’ column weekly instead of monthly, as was done previously. Some time ago, I responded to a column he wrote, and he replied that he writes a weekly column, but my paper, The Union, only runs it monthly, so he started emailing his column to me every week, which I really appreciated. I love his columns, and since he is a chaplain, who works with our local Hospice, he puts a local spin to his columns. Aside from being thoughtful and respectful, which one would expect of a chaplain, he is also humorous and his columns always leave a smile on my face. I’m sure there are other readers who feel the same way and look forward to his Friday columns. No matter what funny spin he puts on a story, he always leaves us with a positive message.
Gloria Molin
Rough and Ready
