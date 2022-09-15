Miriam Morris: Vote ‘no’ on Measure W

“At the California Department of Justice, we’re in this fight for the long haul. I urge cities to take seriously their obligations under state housing laws. If you don’t, we will hold you accountable.” So says Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Do proponents of Measure W care Nevada City will be in a legal fight with the state? No, they do not. In their campaign literature, they advertise the fact that Measure W, the Historic Neighborhood District Initiative (HND), is to avoid implementation of state housing law SB 9.

The state will laugh at the “historic” designation of these districts, comprised of “historic” homes built through 1972.

Nevada City’s historic downtown is well-documented and a registered historic resource. Not so with the HND.

The proposed HND is any neighborhood with 50% of homes built at least 50 years ago. According to W proponents, a ticky-tacky 1960s house is now as valuable a historic resource as a well-preserved Victorian.

Funny how many W proponents’ NC houses are their second home. They have two homes, but are obstructing the ability of others to have just one.

Please don’t suffocate the neighborhoods with “historic district” restrictions and regulations. Keep Nevada City vibrant. Vote “no” on Measure W.

Miriam Morris

Nevada City