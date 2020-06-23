Miriam Hoiem: Taking precautions, a shared task
It was nice seeing a letter to the editor on June 8 from a Tony Mociun that stated he had been self isolated since March 10.
I thought I was the only one doing this also.
I have not been out to a store as my daughter and family have been getting my groceries as they are out shopping anyway. So that has been a huge help. I did go to a drive-through pharmacy and stayed in my own car.
I did give up playing cards with friends, this I so loved to do, but I have to do what is comfortable for me.
Support Local Journalism
I miss my friends but we call on the phone. Tony mentioned that some businesses in Nevada City did not have masks on the staff, again he found in Grass Valley more stores without masks. His comments were, “It’s about us, your customers.”
I hear from friends that BriarPatch is one of the safest stores to go into. We each have to make our own decisions about this stay-at-home order. I choose to stay close to home, but I take the car out for a spin to keep the battery in good condition.
It was great to see his story as my friends think I am overreacting by not going out to restaurants or stores, but for now I will sit 6 feet apart and visit family outside.
Go online and read stories to kids.
Miriam Hoiem
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User