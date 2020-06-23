Miriam Hoiem: Taking precautions, a shared task

It was nice seeing a letter to the editor on June 8 from a Tony Mociun that stated he had been self isolated since March 10.

I thought I was the only one doing this also.

I have not been out to a store as my daughter and family have been getting my groceries as they are out shopping anyway. So that has been a huge help. I did go to a drive-through pharmacy and stayed in my own car.

I did give up playing cards with friends, this I so loved to do, but I have to do what is comfortable for me.

I miss my friends but we call on the phone. Tony mentioned that some businesses in Nevada City did not have masks on the staff, again he found in Grass Valley more stores without masks. His comments were, “It’s about us, your customers.”

I hear from friends that BriarPatch is one of the safest stores to go into. We each have to make our own decisions about this stay-at-home order. I choose to stay close to home, but I take the car out for a spin to keep the battery in good condition.

It was great to see his story as my friends think I am overreacting by not going out to restaurants or stores, but for now I will sit 6 feet apart and visit family outside.

Go online and read stories to kids.

Miriam Hoiem

Grass Valley