Mindy Oberne: Volunteer medical professionals needed

Dentists and eye doctors are needed to volunteer for the upcoming Nevada County Free Health Care Clinic set for July 15-17 at Nevada Union High School. The number of health care professional volunteers will determine how many people we can serve with free medical, dental and vision care.

This will be our third Nevada County health clinic with California CareForce, a nonprofit organization based in Roseville. The last two clinics served a total of 1,400 patients with over $600,000 worth of services.

I’d like to thank some of the past volunteer medical professionals for their participation. These include Ljubica Petrasic, Navneet Aurora, Lane Christensen, Doug Valentine and Stephanie Kirschbaum. You have supported our community when asked, and I appreciate each and everyone of you.

To volunteer, go to CaliforniaCareForce.org and create a profile. Once you’re in the system, you’ll receive updates from the CareForce. Six to eight weeks prior to the clinic, you’ll get a notice to sign up for the Nevada County Free Health Care Clinic.

Mindy Oberne, volunteer, California CareForce Host Committee member





