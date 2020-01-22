Mindy Oberne: Serving the community

I want to thank optometrists Stephanie Kirschbaum and Layne Christensen (Christensen Optometric) for volunteering at the Grass Valley two-day free health care clinic.

The clinic served 850 people with dental, vision, and medical care. While the number is impressive, more could have been served if more local health care providers had volunteered.

Stephanie and Layne, in fact, were the only two Grass Valley optometrists that did volunteer. Stephanie even came back a second day, though her daughter was sick. Both also volunteered at the same clinic when it was held in 2015. Now that’s what I call serving the community. If you’re looking for an eye doctor who does give to this wonderful community of ours, I highly recommend going to Christensen Optometric (right next to BriarPatch).

With all my heart, thank you, Layne and Stephanie.

Mindy Oberne, volunteer

Grass Valley