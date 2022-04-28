Mindy Oberne: Feeding each other, saving lives

When I think about the upcoming free health care clinic this July at Nevada Union High School, I remember the first Care Force clinic we had in 2015 at the Vet’s Hall in Grass Valley. We also had use of what was then Hennessy Elementary for patient check-in and medical care.

Sunday was raining and volunteers escorted patients in groups under large umbrellas to the Vet’s Hall for dental and vision care. I stood across the street for a few moments and watched.

I was reminded of a tale about heaven and hell.

In hell a huge banquet table is set up with incredible food, but the people around the table look gaunt and miserable. They only have very long handled spoons with which to eat and their arms weren’t long enough to get the spoon to their mouths, so they were starving.

Up in heaven, the same banquet table is there with all kinds of wonderful food and those long handle spoons, but the people around this table are plump and jovial. They realized they could eat all they wanted if they just fed each other. And that’s what i saw that day was our community feeding each other.

One responsibility the community host group has for our upcoming clinic is feeding the volunteers breakfast and lunch each day. That’s about 1,500 meals. I’m thrilled to say that between our local Rotary Clubs, Lions, Interfaith Food Ministry and the Food Bank of Nevada County, we have all our meals covered for the July clinic.

Now that’s what I call feeding each other, literally!

Mindy Oberne

Grass Valley