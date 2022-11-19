Miller: Burial flag found
On July 31, 2021 I was on a road trip back from Nebraska where I had been helping deal with my recently departed Father’s stuff. I was depressed. I stopped at Bear Valley along Hwy 20 to stretch my legs and let my dog run. Wandering around, I came upon what I am sure is a Veterans Burial Flag that had been very recently left there. Back at the car I sat and pondered the Flag. My Father was a Vet, I’m a Vet, and I was grieving. Finally I decided that I couldn’t bear the thought of a coyote or someone’s dog peeing on, and/ or destroying the flag, so I went back and picked it up. I still have it. If the person that left the Flag behind reads this, and is no longer consumed with grief and would like the Flag back as a rememberance please contact me by texting at 307-321-9666, and tell me where and how it was left.
Kent Miller
Grass Valley
Marshall: Fire protection water tanks important for Greenhorn community
The Greenhorn Firewise Community purchased and installed water tanks with 40,000 gallons of water storage on the Greenhorn Road corridor for the sole purpose of fire suppression. The tanks are strategically located two and four…
