Mike Vasser: Not wearing a mask: a crime against humanity
Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education, stated recently: “Only .02 children are likely to die of the coronavirus when they go back to school.”
That is 14,740 deaths. This is a potential crime against humanity.
There have been over 130,000 deaths in the United States and President Trump either ignores or lies about the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and encourages those defying the protective orders from state and federal officials. That is a crime against humanity.
A local demonstrator outside a restaurant declares that the requirement to wear masks is a crime against humanity. Not wearing a mask is the real crime against humanity.
Mike Vasser
Grass Valley
