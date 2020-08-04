Mike Vasser: Not wearing a mask: a crime against humanity

Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education, stated recently: “Only .02 children are likely to die of the coronavirus when they go back to school.”

That is 14,740 deaths. This is a potential crime against humanity.

There have been over 130,000 deaths in the United States and President Trump either ignores or lies about the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and encourages those defying the protective orders from state and federal officials. That is a crime against humanity.

A local demonstrator outside a restaurant declares that the requirement to wear masks is a crime against humanity. Not wearing a mask is the real crime against humanity.

Mike Vasser

Grass Valley