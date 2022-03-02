Mike Vasser: I’ll wear a mask because I must
Are you kidding me? Jo Ann Rebane in the Feb. 24 edition of The Union has the audacity to put a negative spin on the choice of wearing masks even though there is no mandate to wear them?
She has the choice of not wearing them while criticizing others who choose to continue mask wearing. What a hypocrite!
I am a 79-year-old man with prostate cancer and I choose to wear a mask for my own protection because Rebane and her cohorts ignore the health needs of others because of her “freedom to choose.” Enough said.
Mike Vasser
Grass Valley
