Mike Vasser: Give it a try?
In response to Bob Hren’s op-ed, “Secondary impacts of lockdown,” he states; the COVID-19 results in Sweden are about the same as other European countries.
Of the top 10 countries, Sweden is the sixth highest country with 389 deaths per 1 million population as compared to European countries. Of all the Scandanavian countries, Sweden has the highest number of deaths per 1 million population. These countries all have similar cultural, climate and governmental factors. The big and only difference? Sweden pretended nothing had to change.
The chief epidemiologist at Sweden’s Public Health Agency has a theory that letting the coronavirus run unchecked would lead to herd immunity. Sweden was at 7.3% of the population with antibodies in late April. At least 70% is needed for herd immunity. In order to achieve it Sweden will have to reach 4,000 dead per 1 million. Sweden’s total population is almost 11 million.
The USA is now at 292 deaths per 1 million population. By not requiring any action to reduce the virus spread, the USA numbers of deaths would much more catastrophic than they are now with the elderly, health compromised, minorities, essential workers and first responders accounting for the majority of deaths.
Support Local Journalism
Is there anyone who thinks the USA should give this approach a try?
Mike Vasser
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User