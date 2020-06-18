Mike Vasser: Give it a try?

In response to Bob Hren’s op-ed, “Secondary impacts of lockdown,” he states; the COVID-19 results in Sweden are about the same as other European countries.

Of the top 10 countries, Sweden is the sixth highest country with 389 deaths per 1 million population as compared to European countries. Of all the Scandanavian countries, Sweden has the highest number of deaths per 1 million population. These countries all have similar cultural, climate and governmental factors. The big and only difference? Sweden pretended nothing had to change.

The chief epidemiologist at Sweden’s Public Health Agency has a theory that letting the coronavirus run unchecked would lead to herd immunity. Sweden was at 7.3% of the population with antibodies in late April. At least 70% is needed for herd immunity. In order to achieve it Sweden will have to reach 4,000 dead per 1 million. Sweden’s total population is almost 11 million.

The USA is now at 292 deaths per 1 million population. By not requiring any action to reduce the virus spread, the USA numbers of deaths would much more catastrophic than they are now with the elderly, health compromised, minorities, essential workers and first responders accounting for the majority of deaths.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Is there anyone who thinks the USA should give this approach a try?

Mike Vasser

Grass Valley