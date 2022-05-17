Mike Vasser: Adona the clear choice
Please vote for Natalie Adona for clerk-recorder/registrar of voters to ensure that we continue to have free and fair elections in Nevada County. She has the experienced required to continue the excellent work of the retiring clerk-recorder.
She is by far the most experienced of the three candidates. One candidate does not have the experience to handle the many duties of the office.
The other founded the Citizen Auditors after he determined that over the decades that many of the issues to be addressed in Nevada County involved elections. He doesn’t provide any credible evidence related to these so-called election issues, as is the case with “stop the steal” believers.
Mike Vasser
Grass Valley
