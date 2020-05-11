Mike Shea: Impacts of Idaho-Maryland mine

Rise Grass Valley has filed an application with Nevada County for a permit to reopen the Idaho-Maryland mine. Reopening the mine may impact wells in the extended neighborhood around the mine.

Before the mine can be worked, 815 million gallons of water in the existing mine shaft would be pumped out. After dewatering, Rise Grass Valley estimates it will pump out approximately 1,224,000 gallons a day of natural groundwater that would continue to flow into the underground workings. That may be the same groundwater your well depends on.

Rise Grass Valley will install a NID pipeline along a section of East Bennett Road and pay to have houses there hooked up to NID. Homeowners will have to pay the monthly NID water bill. Moreover, the mine’s underground mineral rights extend far beyond East Bennett Road, but Rise Grass Valley has made no provisions to provide NID hookups to well owners in other locations whose wells may go dry.

I wonder how sucking out over a million gallons of ground water a day might affect our forests. Will it further dry out trees and increase the fire danger in our community, which is already rated as a “Very High” Fire Hazard Severity zone?

Mike Shea

Cedar Ridge