Mike Mihaljevich: Just the facts, please

Regarding Eric Christen’s irrational diatribe about the coronavirus, let me respond. He attacks the World Health Organization accusing it of enabling Chinese Communist lies about COVID-19. There are no facts to buttress this falsehood because, well, there is absolutely no evidence to support the claim.

He mentions the low rate of COVID-19 cases in Nevada County but refuses to acknowledge key factors: low density of population, the widespread usage of masks and social distancing to prevent the spread, and the shelter in place directions of state authorities which have kept many travelers from our area.

He appears to want schools to open for his kids regardless of the inherent dangers to teachers, staff and families, ignoring the well established fact that viruses are commonly spread by children at all schools. The POTUS refuses to promote funding for schools which would enable them to safely open on the one hand, and then says he will punish schools for not opening by denying them funding normally provided to them by the federal government. Huh?

Well, no one is surprised by Trump’s actions, including all decent, rational, concerned citizens, which is why he will be solidly defeated in November.

Mike Mihaljevich

Nevada City