Mike McCurley: Nevada City trees should come down
I am no fan of PG&E, or the California Public Utilities Commission. By the same token, I am no fan of tree huggers. I think it’s time for PG&E to give Nevada City a choice; either those trees come down or those power lines are permanently disconnected from the PG&E grid, and it’s Nevada City’s problem how to energize them.
Mike McCurley
Rough and Ready
