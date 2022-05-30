Mike Mastrodonato: In support of Sue Hoek for District 4 supervisor

I wish to express my support for Sue Hoek as District 4 county supervisor. I have worked closely with Sue in the Penn Valley community for the past 10 years.

As past president of the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, past chair of the Penn Valley Municipal Advisory Council, and current District 4 planning commissioner, I have had the opportunity to work alongside and with Sue to come up with beneficial ways to make our community better for all.

Sue is a roll-up-your-sleeves and get things done person who continually strives to be part of solutions. Sue’s ability to block out the noise of negativity, complaint and dissent while staying on the path of forward thinking is an attribute that keeps District 4 on a positive path into the future.

Mike Mastrodonato

Penn Valley