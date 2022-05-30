Mike Mastrodonato: In support of Sue Hoek for District 4 supervisor
I wish to express my support for Sue Hoek as District 4 county supervisor. I have worked closely with Sue in the Penn Valley community for the past 10 years.
As past president of the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, past chair of the Penn Valley Municipal Advisory Council, and current District 4 planning commissioner, I have had the opportunity to work alongside and with Sue to come up with beneficial ways to make our community better for all.
Sue is a roll-up-your-sleeves and get things done person who continually strives to be part of solutions. Sue’s ability to block out the noise of negativity, complaint and dissent while staying on the path of forward thinking is an attribute that keeps District 4 on a positive path into the future.
Mike Mastrodonato
Penn Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Mike Mastrodonato: In support of Sue Hoek for District 4 supervisor
I wish to express my support for Sue Hoek as District 4 county supervisor. I have worked closely with Sue in the Penn Valley community for the past 10 years.