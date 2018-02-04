Mike Mastrodonato: ‘Disneyland Bridge’
February 4, 2018
Perhaps Mr. Boardman could benefit from taking the advice many of us received from our moms as we were growing up; "If you don't have something nice to say, don't say anything."
The covered bridge at Bridgeport is a Nevada County historical icon and will remain so long after we are all gone. Thank you to all who made that happen!
Mike Mastrodonato, president
Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Two injured in rollover in Grass Valley
- Five arrested at suspected honey oil lab in Penn Valley
- VIDEO: Vehicle wreck at Hwy. 20 and Idaho Maryland Rd. roundabout; major injuries
- Authorities: No quick ID for wreck victims; Highway 20 could stay closed until Friday
- Breaking News Roundup: Fire fatality; Tragic vehicle wreck fatalities