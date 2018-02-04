 Mike Mastrodonato: ‘Disneyland Bridge’ | TheUnion.com

Perhaps Mr. Boardman could benefit from taking the advice many of us received from our moms as we were growing up; "If you don't have something nice to say, don't say anything."

The covered bridge at Bridgeport is a Nevada County historical icon and will remain so long after we are all gone. Thank you to all who made that happen!

Mike Mastrodonato, president

Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce