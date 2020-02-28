Mike Lawrence: No more propositions for school funding

Mr. Elias’s commentary (pro Prop 13) that states, “Other districts use temporary classrooms — call them trailers — because their real buildings are overcrowded,” is ludicrous and unfounded.

The reason districts use portables dates back to the early ’90s when the state of California mandated 30% of students be housed in portable classrooms. This was done to allow districts to rapidly reduce class size and quickly adjust to dramatic changes in student populations. The use of portable classrooms reduced the time needed to provide instructional space by 50%, compared to building a traditional classroom. Even after the state dropped that 30% mandate, most districts found that it was more economical for them to keep the portable classrooms instead of building.

Please get you facts correct. No more propositions for school funding.

Mike Lawrence

Grass Valley